St Johnstone have made moves to offer former Sunderland man Benji Kimpioka a new contract in Scotland.

The attacker came through the ranks at Sunderland’s academy after joining the club in 2016. Kimpioka would play 10 times in the league for the Black Cats’ first team, netting two goals before moving to Swedish side AIK for a fee believed to be around £250k

Kimpioka joined Scottish side St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee last January and has cemented himself as a key player for head coach Simo Valakari, who has confirmed that he wants the former Sunderland attacker to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in May.

The 24-year-old has netted 10 times already for St Johnstone so far this season with the club currently struggling at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership.

“January is not that far away and, as always, there will be interest in him,” said Valakari. “We need to see what we’re going to do as well – that’s why we’ve tried to reach his agent and talk. That’s where the situation is at right now. We would like to get it sorted, of course, because when it comes to January it’s busy.”

Valakari on former Sunderland man Kimpioka: “That’s what we have been talking about inside and it’s clear what we want to do. We will also have to ask Benji if he wants to stay here because that’s important. We will always try to find solutions.”