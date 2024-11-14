Ex-Sunderland player admits 'unbelievable' transfer left him in 'total shock'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has opened up on his switch to the Stadium of Light

Former Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has admitted that he was in “total shock” when he found out that the Black Cats were keen on signing him back in 2021.

The Northern Irishman was a January acquisition during Lee Johnson’s time at the Stadium of Light, and would go on to make 67 appearances in red and white before completing a move to Shrewsbury Town - initially on loan, and then permanently.

Reflecting on the deal that took him to Wearside in the first place, however, Winchester has confessed that he was caught off-guard by Sunderland’s interest. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I was in total shock when the move came about. At the time I was with Forest Green Rovers and the biggest club in the EFL wanted me to sign for them. Signing for a manager you’ve played with before [Johnson] just gives you that bit of confidence that he believes in you.

“I’ve always said that when I was growing up, if anyone had said to me that one day I’d be playing for a team like Sunderland I would have snapped their hand off, so for me it was unbelievable to play for the club and the proudest part of my career by far. When I first joined it was Covid, so the fans weren’t there, but once fans were allowed in and I got to experience playing in front of the supporters the buzz around the club was incredible. It was something you dream of.”

The 31-year-old also went on to hail the Black Cats’ support, and their loyalty even as the club battled its way back from the third tier. He added: “I’d never experienced that kind of passion before I came to Sunderland. We were in League One and there was a demand that we should win every week which was understandable. I think it goes in your favour as well because the fans give you an extra boost. You are playing in front of such big crowds who are cheering you on and wanting you to do so well. I felt it gave you that extra five to ten percent.

“It’s massive. I say to people that you need to be a certain type of person to play for Sunderland. The fans at the club give absolutely everything to support the club and you’ve got to give it back. You know that if you give total effort for the team that’s all the fans want. It’s a working-class city and I’m from a working-class family myself so all I tried to do was give it my all and I knew that was appreciated.”