Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Newcastle United legend was quick to poke fun at Sunderland during a recent podcast appearance

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has once again poked fun at North East rivals Sunderland.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast with ex-Manchester City man Micah Richards and former Everton and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker, Shearer joked that he would like to see Sunderland return to the Premier League so Newcastle United could get one over on their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs met last January in the FA Cup, with Newcastle United running 3-0 winners at the Stadium of Light in the first clash between the sides since 2016. Sunderland are currently flying high at the top of the Championship under new head coach Régis Le Bris, with fans optimistic regarding a potential return to the top flight.

“Yes, definitely,” Shearer said on the podcast with Richards and Lineker. “Absolutely. We want Sunderland back in the Premier League because it’s guaranteed six points for us, isn’t it? That might come back and bite me in the future.”

Following the joke, however, Shearer also stated that he would like to see Wear-Tyne derby games return to the Premier League owing to the fantastic spectacle the fixture can produce when it takes place between the two passionate regional rivals

“You want to play in those games,” he continued. “They’re great derby games to play in St James’ and it’s Sunderland. So, yeah, I want them. I do actually want them back up because they’re not only good games for the players, but for the fans to look forward to as well.”