Sunderland’s experienced goalkeeper has delivered a ringing endorsement of Anthony Patterson’s future prospects

Simon Moore has backed Anthony Patterson to play at the very top level and says working with him at Sunderland has given him his hunger back for the game.

Moore has played Sunderland's last four fixtures due to Patterson's injury and has impressed, keeping three clean sheets. The 34-year-old had played little league football in the two league campaigns previous and said he was relishing his new environment even before the opportunity to come into the side arose.

Moore has worked with international goalkeepers such as Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson and Wojciech Szczęsny at previous clubs and believes Patterson has what it takes to play at the top. He believes the 24-year-old is also underrated in how he manages with ball at feet.

"It's his mindset, so strong," Moore said.

"Nothing really bothers him and he's very talented. He can go as far as he wants and it's my job to help with that. Patto is right up there [with keepers I've worked with].

"I've followed him for a while even before I came here watching the Championship and he's class, he pulls off some unbelievable saves. He's underrated with the ball at his feet as well, calm and composed. His handling is excellent, he can without a shadow of a doubt play at the top. I'm enjoying working with him.

"I feel like I've already improved working with him. The training is really good and even at 34 I feel like I've improved since I came here, it just goes to show that you never stop learning. I think coming up here has just given me that hunger again, I've got the bit between my teeth and I've really enjoyed it.

"I want us to do well, if I can help any of the boys with all the seasons I've been in the game and the experience I've gained, then I've done my job. Coaching is definitely something I want to go into but at the moment I'm playing, have kept some clean sheets... I'll think about that when the time comes."

Head coach Le Bris is hopeful that Patterson will be fit to return for the trip to Millwall after the international break.