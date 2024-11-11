The former Sunderland man his currently enjoying a fruitful loan spell in Scotland after signing for Liverpool

Former Sunderland man Luca Stephenson is excelling in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United.

The Horden-born midfielder came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light but was one of a number of notable exits under the stewardship of Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori. Stephenson was eventually sold by the Madrox group to Liverpool for a £500k deal in 2023.

Stephenson has yet to play a senior game for Liverpool but enjoyed a fruitful loan stint with Barrow in League Two, where he made 34 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old then took the step up to the Scottish top flight, joining Dundee United last summer, who are now fourth in the league after last weekend’s 3-0 win against Ross County, in which Stephenson scored the first goal of the afternoon.

Stephenson, who can play as a defender and in midfield, has previously been compared to former Sunderland, Liverpool and England man Jordan Henderson, who currently plays his football in Holland with Ajax. After Dundee’s latest fixture, Stephenson was asked about the comparisons once more.

“Jordan Henderson; that was the shout back in the day,” Stephenson told the media in Scotland when asked about the historical comparisons to ex-Liverpool captain Henderson. “Hopefully, I can still try to live up to that one!

“When I signed for Liverpool, I signed as a midfielder. I played from the ages of 9 to 15 as a central midfielder at Sunderland. I was more a holder but, as it gradually went on, I became more of a runner into the box, using my engine to get into dangerous areas.

“Through my scholarship at Liverpool, I played in there, so I know the role well. It is only in the last couple of years that I have moved to full-back. So, when the gaffer said on Friday I was playing in there, I thought, let’s roll it back to what I was doing a few years ago. I loved it.”

Stephenson has scored three and bagged two assists in ten games for Dundee United so far this season. The goals marked the youngster’s first in senior football.

“I had barely scored a goal before Saturday, let alone a diving header! So, to put that away was really nice. It was a great cross by Will Ferry. The two wing-backs were outstanding. Ryan Strain has come in for his first 90 minutes in five months and I thought he was brilliant. Will Ferry was doing what he has been doing week-in, week-out. He has been fantastic and was no different.”

Dundee United - like Sunderland and Liverpool - will now head into a two-week international break before returning to face a busy pre and post-Christmas fixture list.

“Going into the international break, the last thing you want is to be dwelling over a disappointing result,” added Stephenson. “Being fourth going into the break? We would have taken that at the start of the season. But we just focus on ourselves. As long as we keep putting in good performances, build on what we are doing and playing like we did on Saturday, we will be in with a good chance of a positive season.”