Four of Sunderland’s promising stars have been linked with moves in the January transfer window

Four of Sunderland's brightest young talents have been linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats shipped a two-goal lead against Coventry City at home in the Championship last weekend to draw for the third game on the spin following stalemates with Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End. Régis Le Bris’ side remains top of the league on goal difference but have missed three good opportunities to extend their lead at the league’s summit.

Stunning strikes from Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin had given the hosts a half-time lead after a dominant display against Coventry City, but injuries and some poor play cost the hosts dearly thereafter. Haji Wright halved the deficit midway through the second half before Jack Rudoni’s header completed the comeback.

After the game and following his superb solo goal, Cirkin has been linked with Leeds United. The Sunday Mirror claims that the Whites are interested in the left-back this coming January but also adds that Sunderland are unlikely to sell the former Tottenham man. Cirkin is under contract at the club until 2026.

In other news, The Sun have claimed that Premier League club Nottingham Forest are interested in starlets Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson. The duo are highly rated, with Rigg playing in the majority of Sunderland’s games so far this season despite being just 17 years old. Watson made his first start for his boyhood club away to Preston North End recently. The Black Cats rebuffed bids from Brighton for the 18-year-old last summer.

Rigg is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2027 while Watson’s current deal will come to an end in the summer of 2026. The Sun also claim that Borussia Dortmund want Jobe Bellingham to follow in brother Jude's footsteps by moving to Germany. West Ham are also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old with Sunderland thought to value the highly-rated midfielder at around £21million. Last summer, Jobe extended his contract with Sunderland until the end of the 2027-28 season despite interest from other clubs including Crystal Palace and Brentford.