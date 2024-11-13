Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man continues to be linked with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham

Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for ex-Sunderland loanee Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker, who now plays his football with Bournemouth in the Premier League, joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City during the Wearsiders’ second season in League One, signing in the January of the 2018-29 campaign under Phil Parkinson. However, Semenyo failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light and was limited to just seven league appearances for the Black Cats.

After the loan, the Ghana international became a regular at Bristol City and played 122 times in all competitions before sealing a move to Premier League side Bournemouth for a fee of around £10.5million. The attacker scored four goals in his final five matches for the Robins and has since netted 13 in 58 for the Cherries from the wing.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Semenyo during the upcoming January transfer window with Magpies boss Eddie Howe reportedly keen on the player. However, the North East club could be priced out of a deal with reports stating that Bournemouth will demand a fee in the region of £40million to £50million for the Ghana international.

Alongside Newcastle United’s interest, Premier League rivals Tottenham and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the player ahead of the window. However, given that he still has five years left to run on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, the Cherries would likely demand a huge fee for his services.