Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for former midfielder Jordan Henderson

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has claimed that re-signing Jordan Henderson during the January transfer window could prove to be an “absolutely invaluable” piece of business for Sunderland, should they pull it off.

The Black Cats continue to be linked with a prospective swoop for their former academy graduate, who is currently on the books at Dutch giants Ajax. Various reports have suggested that Henderson could look to leave Amsterdam in the new year, with Wearside touted as one possible destination.

And Goodman is firmly of the belief that any such deal would massively benefit Sunderland. Speaking to Gambling Zone, he said: “Jordan Henderson has started six of eleven league games for Ajax, so it's not a given that he'll leave. But there are so many reasons why he'd be a brilliant addition for Sunderland or any Championship team.

“He's a Sunderland boy and his leadership and know-how would be absolutely invaluable for Sunderland in their current situation. Such a young group would learn so much from someone like Jordan Henderson. Any potential transfer can only be a positive thing for Sunderland.”

Goodman is not the only figure to discuss Henderson’s links with Sunderland of late. In a recent interview, captain Dan Neil outlined his admiration for the veteran midfielder, as well as openly stating that he would like to see him back in a red and white shirt in the future.

He said: “Yeah, he can come back if he wants. I think he's had ups and downs in his career, which is not refreshing to say because you don't want to see anyone have downs, but the fact that he was at Sunderland, got this big move to Liverpool, and it probably didn't work out for him initially, but he's went on to win everything that he could win in club football.

“Coming through the academy, you always keep a close eye on the academy products and how they're doing, and there are so many academy products from this club that have had really good careers, and I think the two Jordans [Henderson and Pickford] are the standard for that, and I think having that standard so high allows the likes of me and Riggy and Patto to keep striving because if they can do it, we can all do it at some point.

“They're really good role models for the lads that have come through. Because he had setbacks here as well, didn't he? And he learned his trade and took a bit of stick and kind of did what you're doing in many ways and played in different positions, things like that. I think being the captain of Liverpool tells you everything that you need to know about his character to go in and manage so many big personalities and big characters and big players, and at such a big club, I think that tells you everything you need to know about his character, and it's top.”