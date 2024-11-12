Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland man has been a free agent since the summer

Former Sunderland full-back Patrick van Aanholt has signed for Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam.

The defender, now 34, has been without a club since leaving Turkish giants Galatasaray over the summer. He has put pen to paper on a deal that will initially run until the end of the season, with the option for his stay at Het Kasteel to be extended by a further year.

Van Aanholt was unveiled as a Sparta player on Tuesday, with the club’s technical director Gerard Nijkamp saying: “Patrick is a player who has proven himself everywhere and earned his spurs in international football. By signing him, we add quality and experience to our group of players. We are happy to welcome him and wish him good luck at our club.”

The Dutchman was on the books at Sunderland between 2014 and 2017. In that time, he racked up 95 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and assisting nine more. He would leave Wearside to sign for Crystal Palace in a deal worth around £14 million.

Alongside the Black Cats and the Eagles, Van Aanholt also spent time with Chelsea, Leicester City, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Newcastle United during his stint in England. Back in his home country, he has represented PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem, as well as amassing 19 senior caps for the Dutch national team.