Sunderland are braced for bids for the £21m-rated midfielder during the coming transfer window

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham continues to be linked with a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund with the January transfer window fast approaching.

The former Birmingham City man has cemented himself as a crucial cog in Sunderland’s midfield machine and has already featured 60 times in all competitions for the Black Cats since joining the club in the summer of 2023 for a reported £3million transfer fee.

Over recent weeks, Reports have emerged linking Jobe with Dortmund and Premier League club West Ham. Crystal Palace also placed several bids for the player last summer, which were rejected by Sunderland, with the 19-year-old then signing a new contract with the Wearsiders.

However, Football Insider have claimed that Sunderland will slap a “huge price tag” on Jobe ahead of the January window to ward off any interest. West Ham reportedly value the player at around £21million but the Black Cats, in theory, could demand even more to ward off interest during the winter trading period.

Their report also states: “Sources say the interest is flattering for the teenager but he is “unlikely” to move in January while the north-east side continues to chase promotion.” As previously mentioned, Jobe agreed to a new contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, which will run until 2028 and places Sunderland in a strong position.

Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Jobe.