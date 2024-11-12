Sunderland and The FA have reached an agreement regarding Chris Rigg ahead of Millwall

Sunderland and the Football Association reached an agreement regarding wonderkid Chris Rigg this week.

The 17-year-old was originally called up to represent England’s under-19 squad during the international break but both Sunderland and The FA have come to an agreement regarding the young midfielder, who has now been withdrawn from the squad.

The Echo understands that the England youth set-up at St George's Park are comfortable with the decision and agrees that Rigg, who has played 15 times for Sunderland this season, is in need of a rest having featured for the Three Lions during the last two international breaks. The player is also happy with the decision.

Rigg missed last month’s game against Queens Park Rangers after suffering some discomfort in his chest. The player was immediately sent for tests, which came back clear and Rigg was allowed to play against Preston North End and Coventry City. All involved parties, however, are happy for the young prodigy to enjoy a well-earned break during the international period.

The news comes as a boost to Sunderland fans with Régis Le Bris’ squad in the midst of a minor suspension and injury crisis ahead of the game against Millwall in two weeks. Jobe Bellingham will serve the last of his three-game suspension against the Lions with Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume also unavailable for the clash after picking up their fifth yellows of the season against Coventry City last Saturday.

Romaine Mundle was also withdrawn during the game against Coventry with an injury alongside Alan Browne. The extent of their injuries is not yet known but both players are now major doubts for the game against Millwall in the Championship.