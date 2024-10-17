Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 19-time Netherlands international starred in Red and White last season as he helped PSV Eindhoven to an Eredivisie title

Former Sunderland fan favourite and 19-time Netherlands international Patrick van Aanholt is still a free agent despite winning the league title in his homeland back in May.

Van Aanholt was released from his contract at Galatasaray in June and has been linked with a handful of English sides such as Leicester City and Burnley in recent months after an 18-month loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, which saw lift three major trophies, including the Eredivisie title at the end of last season. The Chelsea academy graduate signed his first professional contract with the Blues back in 2009 and enjoyed loan spells at Coventry City, Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Vitesse and even arch-rivals Newcastle United before moving to Sunderland in the summer of 2014 for a fee of just £1.5m.

The young full-back initially struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League under Gus Poyet and Dick Advocaat, and though his ability to bomb forward was praised by supporters, many were critical of his defensive acumen. This slowly changed after Sam Allardyce’s arrival as manager in October 2015, and under the guidance of the former Bolton boss, he soon became a vital part of the Black Cats’ survival bid and was a source of inspiration at both ends of the pitch, with an impressive four goals, including a crucial free kick strike against Everton to help the club secure survival on the penultimate fixture of the season.

Reflecting on Allardyce’s influence, van Aanholt told The Athletic in 2020: “I don’t switch off any more. I am alert now. For the past two and half years, I have been spot on defensively. Sam is right. Sometimes I did switch off. I don’t know why. It’s something I have always done but the players around me talk a lot to me and keep me switched on.”

Van Aanolt described Allardyce as ‘one of the best managers of his career’ and just six months after his departure the pair were reunited at Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £14m. The 34-year-old racked up 126 appearances for Crystal Palace between 2017 and 2021, scoring 13 goals and making six assists.

He joined Galatasaray on a free transfer that summer but after a difficult first 18 months in Turkey was signed by Ruud Van Nistelrooy to help PSV Eindhoven on loan before remaining a mainstay in Peter Bosz’ title-winning team at the Philips Stadion.

Van Aanolt’s availability and experience have led to some fans suggesting he could be a good addition to Regis Le Bris’ current crop of young players as they target promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2017. One fan posted on X: “Patrick Van Aanholt on a free by the way. We need cover at LB.”