Done deal - Sunderland sanction ex-Manchester City attacking midfielder's loan exit
Sunderland attacking midfielder Caden Kelly has joined non-league club Darlington on a one-month loan.
Kelly, 20, made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on. Kelly was also on the bench for this season’s game against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
However, Kelly, formerly of Manchester City, has now joined Darlington, managed by ex-Newcastle United man Steve Watson, in the National League North, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Matty Young, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club last season.
Sunderland’s academy manager, Robin Nicholls, said: "This opportunity provides Caden with a great chance to experience senior football. After a few seasons in PL2 with our U21s, he will go into a big club at a good level of the football pyramid. We have seen how successful these loans can be and we hope Caden can have a positive experience."
A statement on Darlington’s website added: “We would like to wish Caden every success while he is with us -- he is on loan until 17th November. We would also like to thank Sunderland for their help with the loan.”
In other news, Kelly’s boss with the under-21s, Graeme Murty is said to be interested in a move to North East club Hartlepool United. You can read more about that here.
