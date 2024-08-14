Sunderland loanee makes competitive debut for new club in EFL Cup exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland teenager Matty Young made his competitive debut for Salford City in the Ammies’ 2-0 EFL Cup first round defeat at the hands of Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The promising goalkeeper, who impressed hugely during a spell with Darlington last term, joined Karl Robinson’s side on loan in July, and was a regular feature of their pre-season campaign. Veteran stopper Jamie Jones was preferred between the sticks for Salford’s League Two opener against Port Vale on Saturday, but was dropped in favour of the Black Cats starlet in midweek.

For his part, Young could do little to prevent Doncaster’s opening goal at the Peninsula Stadium, and was unfortunate not to keep out the visitors’ second after getting a notable hand to a Luke Molyneux’s effort deep into stoppage time.

At the age of 17 years, five months, and 20 days, Young also became the fourth-youngest goalkeeper in the history of the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Only Martin Townsend, Steve Francis, and Teddy Sharman-Lowe have featured in the competition at a younger age, and Young enters the top 20 ahead of former England internationals Joe Hart, Chris Kirkland, and John Ruddy.

The prodigious stopper agreed terms on his first professional contract at the Stadium of Light in November of last year, before being sent out for an unexpected loan stint with Darlington in February. During an eye-catching turn in the National League North, the teenager kept five clean sheets in 14 appearances at Blackwell Meadows, and helped the club to avoid relegation.