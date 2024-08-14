Sunderland man delivers 35-word message amid transfer exit rumours and fresh update
Jewison Bennette has delivered a social media message following his cameo against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.
The attacker came on under head coach Régis Le Bris in the second half against Preston with Sunderland losing the game. The Costa Rica international spent six months at Greek side Aris during the 2023-24 season but is behind Jack Clarke and Romaine Mundle in the pecking order.
After the game, Bennette posted on social media: “Thank God for one more opportunity to do what I like most, it was not the result we wanted, but we continue working on the goal, very happy to add minutes, all in God’s hands.”
Journalist Kevin Jimenez admitted after Sunderland’s pre-season game against Marseille that Bennette was likely to leave the club on loan again. Following the Carabao Cup game against Preston, Jimenez added: “Jewison Bennette played 15 minutes in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Preston in the League Cup. In the coming days, they hope to define their future.”
