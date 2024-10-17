Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hairy Biker Si King has confirmed details of his new takeaway restaurant which is heading to Sunderland.

Hairy Biker Si King will be bringing PROPA! to Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

The celebrity chef and former St Robert of Newminster pupil was among early announcements for the Sheepfolds Stables development as work took place at the site.

It was later announced he would be operating a pop-up food service at the historic site, which opened earlier this year.

Now Sheepfolds Stables has announced his ‘PROPA!’ takeaway restaurant will begin operating by early 2025.

The news coincides with Si’s visit to Wearside, where he is attending the Sunderland Business Festival.

Si, who is mourning the loss of his friend and fellow chef Dave Myers who died earlier this year, has previously said he wished to serve up good, hearty classics from the outlet - or ‘stuff that your gran used to make that you’ve forgotten about’, as he described it.

Sheepfolds Stables said this morning: “We’re excited to announce celebrity TV chef and Hairy Biker, Si King, is joining our Sheepfolds team with a brand new take-away restaurant, PROPA!

“PROPA! is a grab and go service, offering hearty British comfort food at an affordable price. From homemade pies, casseroles, and stottie sandwiches, to corned beef hash and a traditional Mackem dish, panackelty!

“It will also have a varied breakfast menu, ranging from sourdough specials and egg and bacon stotties, to full English breakfasts and North East potato ‘floddies’.

“With external seating, an overhead canopy, firepit and plenty of comfort food favourites, this is the perfect spot for a pie and pint before the match!

“The new take-away facility will be located to the left of the courtyard in the existing stable building and is anticipated to open by the end of this year/early 2025.

“We can’t wait to welcome PROPA! to Sheepfolds Stables.”