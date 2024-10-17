Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aiden McGeady has retired following his departure from Ayr United earlier this season

Former Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has announced his retirement from professional football.

McGeady left Ayr United earlier this season and has subsequently decided not to look for a new club, confirming his decision in a post on Linkedin this morning. The 38-year-old, who has a Masters in Sports Directorship and is a UEFA A licence coaching candidate, confirmed in the post his intention to stay in the game.

"After much thought and consideration, I've decided to announce my retirement from professional football.

"Football has given me so much and getting to play the game I loved at the top level is the stuff dreams are made of. I truly lived that dream every day on the pitch. There are so many memories, too many to mention but getting to pull on the famous green and white Celtic jersey, the team I supported, was extremely special. Playing in the Champions League and individual honours I received there in front of those amazing fans are some of the most memorable moments of my life.

"I've been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in England, Scotland, Russia, brilliant memories at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process. I have made lifelong friends in football, played with some world class team mates along the way. I'd like to thank all the managers, coaching staff and backroom staff that helped guide me through the good and bad times. From the start of my career as a boy, to the very end of it, thankyou for the support. An extra special thankyou to my loving family, friends, and advisors who have been with me on this journey every step of the way. To the fans and everyone who played a part in my footballing story, I won't forget you. This part of my journey may be at the end, but I'm looking forward to the future. Thank you football."

Sunderland posted a tribute to the hugely popular former winger on social media" "Aiden McGeady has today announced his retirement from professional football. One hundred and fifty appearances in red and white and countless memorable moments along the way. All the best for the future, Geads!"