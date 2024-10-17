Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland continue to fly high at the top of the Championship

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has claimed that he is “not surprised” by Sunderland’s impressive early form under new head coach Regis Le Bris, and has suggested that there is “no reason” why the Black Cats can’t get promoted this season.

Le Bris’ side are currently top of the Championship, and have taken 19 points from their opening nine outings in the division this term. For his part, Aliadiere worked alongside the Frenchman during the latter stages of his own playing career, and based on what he saw from his compatriot, is not remotely shocked that he has hit the ground running on Wearside.

Speaking to Football League World, via William Hill Vegas, he said: “It doesn't surprise me. He [Le Bris] is an excellent coach, with a calm way about him and I can imagine he gets his message across very clear to his players.

“I can see his players want to play for him and this bodes well for Sunderland. He has excellent ideas and I would think training is good for the lads and this can be replicated on the pitch. There is no reason they can't get promoted as just look at Ipswich and how they did last season.”

Aliadiere also opened up on the previous discussions that he has had with Le Bris, and hailed the Sunderland chief for his “great vision”. He added: "We did cross paths. We had a lot of chats and discussions about coaching as he was director of the academy when I was there.

"We spoke about young players and coaching as this was something I was keen to learn about. I was at the end of my career and coaching was the next logical step, so we spoke a lot, and he has a great vision about the game.

"He was so easy to talk with, he was composed, calm, and excellent ideas as to how the game should be played. He knew what he wanted and you can see he gets his message across well. This is a good move for him and I am sure he will go from strength to strength."