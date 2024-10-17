Crystal Palace eye ex-Sunderland and West Ham man as Oliver Glasner replacement - reports
Former Sunderland, West Ham, Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes has been linked with a return to management.
Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce in the Stadium of Light hot seat but oversaw a disastrous season in the Premier League, which saw the Black Cats relegated. Moyes then had a stint at West Ham between 2016 and 17. Moyes then returned to manage West Ham in the Premier League for a second time back in 2019.
The 61-year-old Scot rejoined West Ham in December 2019 and guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season, which was the club’s first major trophy for a remarkable 43 years. Moyes, though left the club for a second time at the end of last season.
However, reports have suggested that Moyes could be in line to replace Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, 50, after a poor start to the Premier League season.
