Crystal Palace eye ex-Sunderland and West Ham man as Oliver Glasner replacement - reports

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
The former Sunderland boss has been linked with a return to the Premier League...

Former Sunderland, West Ham, Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes has been linked with a return to management.

Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce in the Stadium of Light hot seat but oversaw a disastrous season in the Premier League, which saw the Black Cats relegated. Moyes then had a stint at West Ham between 2016 and 17. Moyes then returned to manage West Ham in the Premier League for a second time back in 2019.

The 61-year-old Scot rejoined West Ham in December 2019 and guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season, which was the club’s first major trophy for a remarkable 43 years. Moyes, though left the club for a second time at the end of last season.

However, reports have suggested that Moyes could be in line to replace Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, 50, after a poor start to the Premier League season.

