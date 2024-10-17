Sunderland announce fresh contract extension for 'first class' star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have announced a contract extension for Niall Huggins

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have announced a contract extension for full-back Niall Huggins.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined having suffered a serious knee injury during a game against Coventry City in December. Prior to that setback, the defender had established himself as a regular fixture in the Black Cats’ first team, making 18 appearances in the Championship last term before his campaign was curtailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite still being some way from full fitness, however, Huggins has put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with his stay on Wearside not set to run the until summer of 2026, with the option of a further year also included.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Addressing the decision to award the Wales youth international a longer contract, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Niall experienced a significant injury just as he had established himself in the team but despite this disappointment, his response has been first class. He continues to work extremely hard to put himself in a positive position as he continues his rehabilitation. This extension removes any ambiguity over his status next summer and allows our focus to be on supporting him over the coming weeks and months.”

Huggins himself added: “It's been a tough year for me, so I appreciate the club backing me and seeing my potential. I'm delighted to sign this contract and I’m grateful for the continued support I receive from my team-mates, the staff, and the supporters. My focus now is to keep working as hard as I can to ensure that I get back to the level I know I'm capable of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland signed Huggins from Leeds United in 2021. Since then, the full-back has gone on to make 28 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring one goal and assisting two more. At the time of writing, the expectation is that he will be fully fit and available for selection again in the new year.