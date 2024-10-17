Hull City part ways with key figure ahead of Sunderland clash in Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City have announced a behind-the-scenes change ahead of Sunday’s game against Sunderland

Hull City have parted ways with a key boardroom figure ahead of Sunday’s game against Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats head into the clash top of the league on goal difference after winning six, drawing one and losing two of their opening nine fixtures. Hull on the other hand are currently 13th in the Championship with 12 points from nine games.

Ahead of the fixture, however, Hull City have announced that they have parted ways with executive vice-chairman Tan Kesler by mutual consent. Kesler had been an important figure at the club and was heavily involved with the acquisition of the Tigers by businessman and current owner Acun Ilıcalı.

A statement on Hull City’s website read: “Hull City can confirm that we have parted ways with Executive Vice-Chairman, Tan Kesler, by mutual consent. We wish Tan the best for the future and will provide supporters with a further update in due course.

