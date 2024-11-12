Sunderland continue to impress at the summit of the Championship

As we enter the third international break of the season, Sunderland still sit atop the Championship table. Regis Le Bris’ side have started the new campaign at an impressive pace, and currently lead second-placed Sheffield United on goal difference having lost just twice in their opening 15 games.

That’s not to say that the first third of the season has not been entirely without its challenges, however. In the past week or so alone, the Black Cats have drawn three consecutive matches against teams in the bottom half of the division. Back-to-back 0-0 stalemates with QPR and Preston North End were followed by a hugely disappointing 2-2 draw with Coventry City, during which Sunderland squandered a two-goal half-time lead.

But despite those slight hiccups, Sunderland supporters are still massively optimistic about their team’s prospects this season, it would appear. In a poll, The Echo asked readers where they believed the Black Cats would finish in the Championship this term, with the options being “automatic promotion spot”, “play-off place”, and “outside of the play-offs”. Some 41% believe that Le Bris’ men will secure at top-two finish, while a further 51% are backing them to secure a place in the top six. Just 8% of those who responded are concerned that Sunderland will miss out on a shot at promotion altogether.

Addressing simmering chatter about a potential promotion push in a recent press conference, head coach Le Bris said: “It is clear about the amount points, the amount of wins we need. We are in a good place, this is very clear but we know that we have a long journey ahead of us.

“For the players, it could be a problem, yes, because it is new. I think our main strength is our connection as a team and if you have a big success as we have so far this season, you can receive the praise and you can become selfish or you can lose your consistency. It's a very important idea to keep this connection, and one of my main concerns as head coach is to detect if this happens, because it can be very subtle. I'm aware this could be a problem."