Sunderland have made a superb start to the Championship campaign as they travel to QPR on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says he is watching closely for any signs of complacency in the ranks at Sunderland and added that it is his biggest concern as they look to build on a brilliant start to the season.

Sunderland sit five points clear at the top of the Championship after 12 games, and are looking to make it four wins from four when they travel to face QPR on Saturday afternoon. Sunderland's young side have won praise from supporters and neutrals alike for their brilliant form but Le Bris has been quick to remind all that it is the team spirit and cohesion they have shown that has been the bedrock of their form. Maintaining that is key to their promotion hopes, he said.

"For the first part at Lorient, we had this," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we struggle! It is clear about the amount points, the amount of wins we need. We are in a good place, this is very clear but we know that we have a long journey ahead of us. For the players, it could be a problem yes because it is new. I think our main strength is our connection as a team and if you have a big success as we have so far this season, you can receive the praise and you can become selfish or you can lose your consistency. It's a very important idea to keep this connection, and one of my main concerns as head coach is to detect if this happens, because it can be very subtle. I'm aware this could be a problem."

Le Bris says the arrival of Pedro Ribiero as assistant head coach is allowing him to take an occasional back seat in the running of training sessions, which he says will better help him pick up any signs of complacency within the squad.

"Now, we have a size of staff where we can assess these things," he said.

"Now, as a head coach I can sometimes have a little distance from the training sessions. This allows me to observe people, to understand their feelings and to feel if something is going wrong or whether we are still on the right road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg have been in outstanding form at the heart of Sunderland’s side, Le Bris says he has seen enough from both to be confident that they will not be carried away with the hype.

“I am confident for them because I have worked with so many young players before and I can feel when they may get carried away,” Le Bris explained.

“But that is not the case with them because they like playing football so much. Instead of enjoying what is around football, they like playing the game, they want to improve and they like talking about their development. So if their main concerns stay the same, I am very confident about them. They are still young so we will keep paying attention and caring about them."