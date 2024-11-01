Sunderland begin another busy week of Championship action on Saturday when they travel to face QPR on Saturday afternoon.
Marti Cifuentes’s side sit in the relegation zone as thing stand but earned a more than creditable point away at Burnley last weekend, meaning Sunderland and Regis Le Bris will know they cannot afford to produce anything less than their best on the road. Both bosses have some significant injury concerns to manage ahead of the game, as we outline here...
1. Alan Browne - available
Browne has had a long recovery from a broken bone is his leg but after a week of full training, he's expected to return to the squad here. Luton's visit on Wednesday night might be a good chance for him to get some minutes as Le Bris manages his squad. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
2. Vakoun Bayo - out
Bayo was shown a red card during the defeat to Norwich City last week and though Watford appealed, they have been unsuccessful. Bayo therefore begins a three-game suspension in this game. | Getty Images
3. Rocco Vata - major doubt
Vata was a surprise absentee last weekend and though he has recovered from that know, Watford boss Tom Cleverley has revealed that he is now battling a virus which could prevent him from playing in his game. Would be a big miss. | Getty Images
4. Jayden Danns - out
Danns' medical at Sunderland unearthed a back injury that will require a period of rest before he returns to training and joins his new team mates on Wearside. At this stage a return date is not known but he'll be absent for a couple of weeks at the very least. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images