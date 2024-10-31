Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde played his first league minutes of the campaign last week

Régis Le Bris says Leo Hjelde’s first league minutes of the campaign are a reward for his consistency in training and has urged the youngster to be ready to take his chance to start when it comes.

Hjelde has been a regular in the squad so far this season and is highly thought of by Le Bris, who handed him the captain’s armband when the Black Cats faced Preston North End in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. But the excellent form of Sunderland’s other defenders means the Norway youth international had not featured in the league until last week.

Le Bris says he had been looking for the right moment to get him involved.

“Yes, absolutely - It is very important because he trains properly,” Le Bris said.

“And when you have the opportunity to play, you can keep the connection [with the team] even if they understand that at Dennis, Luke, Meps, Trai - they have done very well. You just have to accept that they are playing well and that this is good for the team.

“It is good for you as well, because you know the level that you have to reach. And when the window [of opportunity] is open, you have to be ready. If you're not, the next chance will be further away. With all the players, it is a competition.”

Dan Ballard is set to return to full training on Friday but appears unlikely to return to the squad for the trip to QPR on Saturday.