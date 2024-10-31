Aaron Connolly is pushing for his first start at Sunderland following some promising cameo appearances

Aaron Connolly believes his conditioning is as good as it has been since the early days of his professional career but understands that he will need to be patient as he waits for his first Sunderland start.

Connolly’s impressive fitness levels were a key reason Sunderland and Régis Le Bris decided to pursue a move for the free agent, and he has been building his match sharpness in U21 appearances and three cameos from the bench for the first team.

He believes he is not far away from full fitness but understands Wilson Isidor’s goalscoring form has likely secured his place for the time being. The Irishman says the competition will be key to the club’s promotion hopes as Eliezer Mayenda also prepares to return to the squad this weekend.

"Every player in the squad is itching to start, it's just about being patient,” Connolly said.

“The Championship is a long, long season. This time last year I think I had four or five goals maybe, and then from January on I didn't play. It can change very quickly so I just need to make sure I'm ready."I think the competition can only benefit the team. Of course, every striker wants it just to be them at the club but then there's no one to push you and it doesn't benefit the team. Maybe when I was younger I was selfish and I wanted to play every single game. I still do now, but I'm realistic and I know it's a squad game if you want to get promoted out of this league. I'll be patient, I've been through a lot over the last few months so even just to be back amongst it again [feels good]... I'll just keep pushing.

"I was speaking to one of the strength and conditioning coaches and we were saying that a pre-season is normally around eight weeks. I'm around week five now, so I'm way ahead of where I thought I would be. I feel good, to be fair. It's the best I've felt in my career since those younger days at Brighton, and I just need to stay on the path so that when I do get that start, I'll be flying."