The former Sunderland prospect has offered his advice to Chris Rigg amid the inevitable transfer talk

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland prospect Luke Molyneux has urged wonderkid Chris Rigg to keep his head down amid the inevitable transfer talk.

Rigg has been in sensational form for Sunderland already this season and is the only player to have featured in all of the Black Cats’ league and cup games this season so far, netting three goals in 12 Championship matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old signed a three-year professional deal at Sunderland last summer amid interest and offers from the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich to name just a few.

However, Rigg’s performances this season for head coach Régis Le Bris have stoked the fires once again with the youngster’s name consistently linked with big cubs heading into the January transfer window and the summer beyond that.

“I think it's just to keep his head down and just keep doing what he's doing because what he's doing at the moment is incredible,” ex-Sunderland man and current Doncaster Rovers winger Molyneux told The Echo. If he continues to do what he's doing, he’s got a big future. He's got a lot of eyes on him at the moment and there’s no surprise that he has had a lot of attention from higher up.

“I just feel like he just needs to keep his head down and not focus on any of the noise outside of his camp and just keep doing what he's doing because he's a top player obviously what is he, just 17 years old? And he's performing like he is on the big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to see a young lad who has come through the academy doing something like that. Same with Dan Neil as well who has done unbelievable and he's the captain. What he has done is just top drawer. When I was at Sunderland, he was three years below me.

“He was the same age as Bali (Mumba), so I remember both of them when I was there, and Sam Greenwood as well, who has done well for himself it's just good to see players who you've seen who you've trained with in the past and to see them do well.”