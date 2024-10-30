Adam Richardson’s funny and foul-mouthed reaction to his senior debut for Hebburn Town has been revealed

Hebburn Town boss Daniel Moore has revealed Sunderland loanee Adam Richardson’s brilliant reaction to his first game in senior men’s football

The Black Cats stopper, 20, joined Hebburn on a month-long loan in non-league, playing five times for the Hornets after their regular goalkeeper picked up an injury before returning to the Academy of Light to re-join Graeme Murty’s under-21s side.

However, Hebburn Town boss Moore has detailed the shot-stopper’s funny and foul-mouthed reaction to his first senior game in non-league football.

“I've been managing since I was 32 so I'm going up to like 400 games and I want to manage as high as I can as well,” Moore told The Echo. “One thing I’ve always said is you cannot play one way. You have got to be adaptable unless you've got top players, especially at a non-league level, as Richo will tell you, and he was adaptable for us.

“I think it was the first game he was here, and he came off with a massive smile on his face, and he went, ‘I f****** loved that’, and he also said he never kicked the ball so much because obviously, under-21s doesn't will have him rolling it out from the back and what not.

He just said I f****** loved it because people getting in his face on corners so he enjoyed himself and I think it’s good for him to get exposure to men’s football. We've asked about taking players from Sunderland before because I think the more exposure they get, the better they're going to be and the better stead it will stand them in.”