Sunderland were handed a blow ahead of their game against Oxford United with Anthony Patterson ruled out for the Championship clash.

Summer signing Simon Moore came in for his first league appearance for the Black Cats after Patterson picked up a knock in the previous game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last week. Moore kept a clean sheet as the Black Cats won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Oxford United but didn’t have too much to do.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris explained after the game that he didn’t believe Patterson’s injury was too serious, though it is yet unclear whether Sunderland’s number one will be in contention for the QPR game at Loftus Road this weekend.

With that in mind, The Echo conducted a social media poll. We asked the question: Should Anthony Patterson start ahead of Simon Moore if he is fit? 85.4 per cent of supporters said yes, with just 14.6 voting in favour of Moore starting ahead of Patterson if both are fit.

Sunderland fans were also quick to deliver their opinions on social media, too. Andrew Russell said: “AP has been solid so has earned the spot when fit. The defensive unit also benefits from consistency so not making unenforced changes is wise, given our form. If we have a sticky patch, might be worth revisiting. Also AP needs games to keep developing, Moore does not.”

Taylor added: “Hard to properly say, really. Moore hardly had a touch vs Oxford. For me, I just don’t like the sound of anyone in goal other than Patterson... for some reason, it just makes me nervous.”

Sean explained: “That back four plus Patterson staying together all season will ultimately decide whether we go up automatically in my opinion. We have enough creativity and goals in midfield and up front. Keep it simple at the back and Cirkin fit and we can start to think of the Prem.”

Gaz argued: “Ballard and Mayenda did no wrong before their injuries, and Mepham and Isidor has come in and done OK. Do you think Ballard and Mayenda should now start? It's the same for Moore. He did nothing wrong and kept a clean sheet, so for me, he should start on Saturday.”

Tim said: “Having seen Moore a few times, his performance on Saturday was his best but overall well below Patto, although he needs to improve his kicking a lot to be a credible Prem league GK.”

Jon added: “Moore wasn’t tested enough against Oxford to even contemplate leaving him in so you have to switch back.”

Chris wrote: “Unsure why anyone wouldn't want Patterson back in at first opportunity it's hardly Moore had any test in that game whatsoever to test him.”

Evan added: “We cant risk it, Although Moore was very comfortable on the ball why would we not drop him for the goalkeeper who got man of the match last time? Also Moore barely got tested against Oxford. The people who saying Moore starts are just Patto haters who waiting for him to mess up.”