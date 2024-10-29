I watched Sunderland train ahead of QPR trip and here's five things I noticed

Sunderland stepped up their preparations for another busy week of Championship action on Tuesday

Around 2,000 fans turned out at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday to see Sunderland's players put through their paces by head coach Régis Le Bris ahead of Saturday's trip to QPR.

We were there to watch and here's five things we noticed from the session...

FORWARD OPTIONS LOOKING STRONG FOR QPR

If there had been some concern about Wilson Isidor after he limped off in the closing stages of the 2-0 win over Oxford United, they have been quickly allayed. Isidor played a full part in the session at the Stadium of Light, delighting the crowd with some excellent finishing. He looks ready to go for QPR this weekend.Aaron Connolly also trained fully as he continues to push for his first start while there was also the very welcome sight of Eliezer Mayenda back in full training. He's expected to be back in the squad this weekend and gives Le Bris another option in the final third, primarily as a striker but also potentially from the right where his pace could be very effective on the break against tiring legs.

AN ANXIOUS WAIT FURTHER BACK

Chris Mepham came off alongside Isidor on Saturday but any fears he may also have a knock were allayed by his presence in full training here. Dan Ballard and Anthony Patterson remain doubts for Saturday's game after not taking part in the session, though both were present to meet fans and sign autographs. Sunderland are confident that neither has a serious injury and that they will be back in the squad before long, but it remains to be seen if Saturday will come just too soon. There should be an update from Le Bris when he holds his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

YOUNGSTER GETS NOD

Patterson's absence saw young goalkeeper Dan Cameron promoted to the senior group alongside Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu and Kelechi Chibueze. The 19-year-old signed a professional contract earlier this summer and has since featured in the U21s side for the first time. His impressive performances have caught the eye and he looks as if he could be the next in Sunderland's impressive production line between the sticks.

NEW COACH TAKES CENTRAL ROLE

Pedro Ribeiro has wasted no time getting to grips with his new role and led the session here, with Le Bris watching on and getting involved along the way. While Ribeiro has been recruited with an emphasis on the defensive side of the game, here he led the team through a number of drills focused on their build-up play.His English is exceptional, like Le Bris, and he looks to have quickly settled into his new environment.

FRINGE PLAYERS CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR MINUTES

Milan Aleksic trained fully as Le Bris continues to integrate him into the squad and look for the right moment to give him his debut. Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba were also in full training as they bid to force their way into the fold. Le Bris has said repeatedly that the door is open for all three, who have all been in the matchday squad at some stage in recent weeks.

However, they all face significant competition and that was underlined by the fact that they all operated in slightly unnatural positions throughout the session, with Rusyn on the right and Aouchiche often on the left during the drills.