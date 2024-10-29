Sunderland are top of the Championship with 28 points from their first 12 games

Régis Le Bris believes Sunderland’s growing tactical maturity is the biggest factor in their superb recent form and the consistency they have been able to show at the Stadium of Light in particular.

Sunderland stretched their lead in the early Championship table to five points with a 2-0 win over Oxford United, which was arguably their most dominant performance of the campaign to date. Le Bris was particularly impressed with the way his players were able to adjust quickly when Oxford changed formation at half time.

The Black Cats struggled to make the most of home advantage for much of last season but have taken 16 points from a possible 18 this time around.

“It's not easy to explain [why the home form has turned around] because each game has been a very different experience,” Le Bris said.

“So far, the results have been good and the consistency is the key. It's the way we can adjust. We have a game plan every time, and sometimes it works well. But football is unpredictable, you can have a different scenario [within the game] and you need to adjust some small details to keep the level and control the game. For me, from probably the last five, six, seven games, I feel that we are more agile to adjust these little details according to how the game is evolving to keep our level. This is satisfying for me.

“We are not perfect, but I liked for example when they changed their shape at half time and we had two or three minutes to adjust our pressing. We did it. Maybe in the past when there is a change like this we can struggle for longer and you can lose your shape. It wasn't the case in this game, [they had] just one situation. I can feel now that we are more versatile according to how the game is going.”

Le Bris says the quality of Sunderland’s performances is no surprise to him, and says it was just a matter of finding that level of consistency.

“I haven’t been surprised because I watched many of the games from last season,” Le Bris said.

“For me, it was clear that that team, and those players, were able to play like that. So it is not a surprise, but the main point was the consistency. You can play at that level, but then two games later, you can be playing at a completely different level. If you want to do well in the league, it is impossible if you are doing that. The qualities are here, that is not a problem. But we have to build the consistencies, that is the most important thing. There are different problems we are having to solve, but even though there are different challenges, you have to keep to a certain level. Last season, for example, against Southampton, it was a perfect game. But the team didn’t repeat that performance often. They did that type of performance though. I think we are able to do it, so now it is an issue of culture, maturity and experiences.”