The transfer window will re-open in January with Sunderland and their rivals able to conclude deals again

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland favourite Danny Collins has named the position he expects Kristjaan Speakman to address in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are five points clear at the top of the Championship with 12 games played under new head coach Régis Le Bris ahead of this Saturday’s game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s summer recruitment has proved fruitful, with Wilson Isidor and Chris Mepham making a huge impact on Le Bris’ team so far this season. Speaking after the game against Oxford United, however, Collins pointed towards the full-back position as a concern heading into the January window.

“Yes, I am sure they are looking at positions [to strengthen in January],” Collins said on Sunderland’s post-match show. “It is a difficult one. “And I think when things are going the way they are and we are sat at the top of the table it is going to be difficult.

“If you are going out in January and you are trying to strengthen the squad, I think you are looking at full-backs. Not because they need to come in and play straight away. Trai [Hume] is on four yellow cards, obviously, you are looking at suspension but you are also looking at cover.

“Left-back, similar with Dennis, [he] had injury issues last season. Obviously, he is coming through and he looks sharp and fit so far this season. Those two positions are where I would worry if we pick up one or two injuries or suspensions.”