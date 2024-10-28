What lies ahead for Sunderland and their promotion rivals in the race to reach the Premier League?

Sunderland have already turned their focus towards an away day double header after preserving their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light with a professional display against Oxford United.

A first-half header from midfielder Jobe Bellingham and a stunning second-half strike from in-form forward Wilson Isidor was enough to help Regis Le Bris’ side claim all three points on home soil and results elsewhere meant the Black Cats had extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to five points. The mood surrounding Wearside is understandably jubilant as Sunderland continue to exceed expectations by firmly establishing themselves as promotion candidates alongside the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Of course, nobody connected with the Black Cats will need to be reminded the Championship is an unforgiving division and no fixture can simply be taken for granted. That is why an away day double at Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End will be dealt with in the same professional manner as was on display in Saturday’s win against Oxford. A return to the Stadium of Light will follow as Le Bris and his players host Coventry City on Saturday week before matters turn towards the third international break of the season.

But what else lies ahead for the Black Cats and their promotion rivals and how challenging will the next six games be for each side in the top nine in the Championship table?

9th: Middlesbrough

2/11 Coventry City (H) 5/11 Queens Park Rangers (A) 9/11 Luton Town (H) 23/11 Oxford United (A) 27/11 Blackburn Rovers (H) 30/11 Hull City (H) Average league position of next six opponents: 16.3

8th: Norwich City

2/11 Cardiff City (A) 5/11 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 9/11 Bristol City (H) 23/11 West Bromwich Albion (A) 26/11 Plymouth Argyle (H) 30/11 Luton Town (H) Average league position of next six opponents: 15.3

7th: Watford

2/11 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 5/11 Swansea City (A) 8/11 Oxford United (H) 22/11 Plymouth Argyle (A) 26/11 Bristol City (H) 30/11 Queens Park Rangers (H) Average league position of next six opponents: 16.5

6th: Blackburn Rovers

2/11 Sheffield United (H) 5/11 Stoke City (H) 9/11 Cardiff City (A) 23/11 Portsmouth (H) 27/11 Middlesbrough (A) 30/11 Leeds United (H) Average league position of next six opponents: 13.2

5th: West Bromwich Albion

1/11 Luton Town (A) 7/11 Burnley (H) 10/11 Hull City (A) 23/11 Norwich City (H) 26/11 Sunderland (A) 30/11 Preston North End (A) Average league position of next six opponents: 10.7

4th: Sheffield United

2/11 Blackburn Rovers (A) 5/11 Bristol City (A) 10/11 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 23/11 Coventry City (A) 26/11 Oxford United (H) 30/11 Sunderland (H) Average league position of next six opponents: 10.5

3rd: Leeds United

2/11 Plymouth Argyle (H) 6/11 Millwall (A) 9/11 Queens Park Rangers (A) 24/11 Swansea City (A) 27/11 Luton Town (H) 30/11 Blackburn Rovers (A) Average league position of next six opponents: 16.5

2nd: Burnley

3/11 Millwall (A) 7/11 West Bromwich Albion (A) 10/11 Swansea City (H) 23/11 Bristol City (A) 26/11 Coventry City (H) 30/11 Stoke City (A) Average league position of next six opponents: 13.3

1st: Sunderland

2/11 Queens Park Rangers (A) 6/11 Preston North End (A) 9/11 Coventry City (H) 23/11 Millwall (A) 26/11 West Bromwich Albion (H) 29/11 Sheffield United (A) Average league position of next six opponents: 13.3