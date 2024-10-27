Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Championship with a win over Oxford United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris praised Dan Neil for his ‘very impressive’ performance in Sunderland’s win over Oxford United.

Sunderland’s captain produced arguably his best performance of the campaign to date, registering his third assist in as many games for Wilson Isidor’s superb second-half goal. Le Bris says Neil’s performance was crucial in the 2-0 win and was evidence of his growing comfort in his position at the base of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know exactly how many touches he had today but it was impressive,” Le Bris said.

“He gave the right tempo and his position was always very good, he had many evaluations... sometimes in a flat line with the two defenders, sometimes between the two attackers to pin the opposition and create the space for Meps and Luke to drive with the ball. He's very clever, very stable and he drove with the ball at times for us as well. He is improving his way of playing with the team, so I'm very happy.”

Sunderland’s win stretched their lead at the top of the table to five points but Le Bris repeated his message that no one should be getting carried away.

“It’s a good start to the season but promotion is probably 90 points, and today we have 28. The gap is huge but the dynamic is my main focus, the progression of the group. I think we are getting a higher maturity after every game and higher confidence, but when you are at the top of this wave you have to use the momentum. At the minute e are happy but we know that it is still unstable.”