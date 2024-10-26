Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland stretched their lead at the top of the Championship win a 2-0 win over Oxford United

Régis Le Bris believes Wilson Isidor has avoided a serious injury after the forward was substituted in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Oxford United.

Isidor had scored his fourth goal in six starts up front earlier in the contest, scoring a superb first-time volley following Dan Neil’s chipped pass. Initial indications are that Isidor could be OK to face QPR next week and while goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is also a doubt after missing this game, Le Bris says he is not facing long on the sidelines.

Le Bris added that he has total confidence in Simon Moore, who kept a clean sheet on his league debut for the club.

"We don't know exactly at the minute, but it shouldn't be too serious,” Le Bris said.

“We saw today that Simon did well. Even with few actions, you can feel if a player is in the game and at the level, and he was. He prepared very well for this since the start of the summer, so serious and clear in the way he prepares every day. He deserved this performance and we were so confident in him today.

"With Wilson, it also seems not to be a big problem. He received a contact on his knee, I don't think this is a big problem.”

Le Bris praised his players for a professional performance at the end of a demanding week of fixtures and said the quality of Sunderland’s attacking play was a sign of why there is still more to come from his side.

“The third game in a week is not easy to manage,” Le Bris said.

“I think we had a good control of the game, during the first half especially. We could have scored one or two more goals to be comfortable in the second half but we also needed to stay consistent to the end, and this is good for us as a team. I’m happy because the players did well, they managed the game well and we deserved to win it, I think.

“The final third is the hardest part to break. When you build a new culture and game model, this is the final layer. It’s not perfect at all but it is not easy and the goal of Jobe is very interesting because we want him to be in the box like this to receive this kind of cross. The timing was perfect. This layer of our game model is progressing and the two goals were enough to win.”