Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the win against Oxford United in the Championship on Saturday...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans have been quick to react as Régis Le Bris’ side went five points clear at the top of the Championship after a 2-0 win against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland overcame a pre-match injury blow to produce one of their best performances of the season and further increase their gap at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Patterson was a surprise absentee from the line-up due to injury excellent goals either side of half-time from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor secured the points.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the 2-0 win against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon:

David Keeler said: “That was as comfortable as it gets,” Hannah Brown added: “Only downside is Wilson’s injury.”

Joe Hughes said: “Most comfortable game of the season, dominate from the start. Great showing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Halliday explained: “Excellent outstanding performance,” as Graham said: “Most comfortable game I’ve watched in a long time. Walk in the park.”

Lukas said: “I expected more from Oxford to be honest. Ended up like a training match,” Chazz added: “Jobe is fast becoming Premiership class.”

Amad Mackem wrote on social media: “Impressed with Moore. Not much to do but just comes across more intelligent in his play, and obviously the distribution was 100x better. No 5+ instances of giving the ball directly back to the opposition from unpressured situations. Bigger tests ahead, but I'd keep him in.”