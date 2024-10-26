Sunderland have made two changes to their team for Oxford United’s visit

Patterson appeared to be struggling with an injury through the second half of Sunderland’s brilliant win over Luton Town in midweek, and has not been named in the squad. Simon Moore makes his first league start after joining as a free agent in the summer, though he did feature in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End. Blondy Nna Noukeu is named as the goalkeeping cover on the bench.