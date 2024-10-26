Shock Sunderland team news as Régis Le Bris forced into two changes for Oxford United visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland have been forced into a significant change for Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light - with Anthony Patterson absent.
Patterson appeared to be struggling with an injury through the second half of Sunderland’s brilliant win over Luton Town in midweek, and has not been named in the squad. Simon Moore makes his first league start after joining as a free agent in the summer, though he did feature in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End. Blondy Nna Noukeu is named as the goalkeeping cover on the bench.
Régis Le Bris has also brought Patrick Roberts back into the starting XI, with Alan Browne dropping to the bench. Sunderland have confirmed that Patterson is absent due to injury.
Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
Subs: Noukeu, Browne, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.