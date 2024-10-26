Sunderland overcame a pre-match injury blow to produce one of their best performances of the season and further increase their gap at the top of the table.

Anthony Patterson was a surprise absentee from the line up due to injury excellent goals either side of half time from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor secured the points.

There may have been some fears of tired legs in the Sunderland ranks after a bruising midweek win over Luton Town but the opening exchanges soon allayed that, the hosts dominant from the off and playing some of their most incisive football of the campaign to date.

Fresh from his break in midweek, Patrick Roberts got his team immediately on front foot and won a free kick ten minutes from a driving run that featured a trademark landmark. His effort from 20 yards looked destined for the bottom corner, the winger denied only by a terrific save as Cumming got down to his right and clawed clear.

Sunderland were playing through the third with pleasing ease, and were rewarded for a strong spell of pressure which began with Isidor nodding just wide at the front post following a cross from Trai Hume. The hosts kept Oxford pushed back towards their own goal and it was second time lucky for Hume, who again crossed into a good area after he was teed up by an ingenious pass from Roberts. This time it was Jobe who rose highest and slightly more central than Isidor, he had the space he needed to head across Cumming and into the far corner.

Sunderland kept pushing, Rigg bursting through on goal not long after and forcing Cumming into another save. The visitors were struggling to build any spell of possession or pressure, with Moore having just one save to make through the first half and a comfortable one at that as El Mizouni shot tamely from range.

Cumming was called into action one more time before the break, another quick move through the middle of the pitch leading to a half chance for Isidor, his firm drive pushed wide of the near post.

Sunderland’s dominance forced Oxford into a change of approach and shape at the interval but it was the hosts who continued to make the running, striking the woodwork in the 55th minute when Jobe turned away from his marker and curling an effort onto the crossbar.

Oxford continued to struggle to play through the home press and it yielded a second ten minutes later when a ball was played into the feet of Hume just inside the opposition half. He quickly fed Neil who audaciously chipped a ball over the top. Isidor had made the early run and watched it drop over his shoulder before volleying in off the far post. It was a fine goal that fully reflected Sunderland’s dominance in the game.

They saw out the rest of the contest with relative ease, the only sour note an apparent muscle injury that forced Wilson Isidor off with a matter of minutes to play.

1 . Simon Moore Didn’t have a lot to do but a calm presence on his first league start. Handling was good and swept up well to snuff out one counter in the second half. 7 | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume Rarely troubled defensively and got into some good attacking positions. Two brilliant first-half crosses, the second of which was nodded home by Jobe for the opener. 8 | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Luke O'Nien Distribution from the back was very good, whether it was switching the play or driving out from the back himself. Swept up well when he needed to. 8 | Frank Reid Photo Sales