Sunderland 2-0 Oxford United: Reaction and highlights as Cats suffer injury blows but stretch lead at top

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 19:51 BST
Sunderland are hoping to conclude a busy week of Championship action with a win against Oxford United

Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland stretched their lead at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor.

Catch up with the highlights below and follow the post-match reaction live...

Sunderland v Oxford United - Live updates

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
  • Subs: Noukeu, Browne, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Johnson
Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 18:04 BST

Reaction from RLB in full

Thanks for joining us!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 17:45 BST

Isidor update

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 17:39 BST

Injury update from RLB

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 17:37 BST

RLB reaction

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 17:09 BST

The ratings are in

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:54 BST

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:53 BST

FULL TIME

Paint your wagon booms out. Three more points. Sunderland stay top. Lovely stuff.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:49 BST

Foul

Top stuff from Cirkin, who intercepts, drives forward, buys a free kick and a welcome breather for his time.

Three minutes to play.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

Free kick blocked

Strong stuff from Browne, who gets in the way and blocks the free kick.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:48 BST

Added time

Five minutes added on and Oxford have a free kick in a dangerous area.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

Sub

Isidor limps off to a standing ovation from the home support. Tommy Watson on for the last two minutes.

Sunderland also bring Mepham off - with another couple of minutes from Leo Hjelde.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:44 BST

Oh no

Isidor goes down with the ball miles away from him.

Muscle injury I think. That’s a massive blow.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:38 BST

Oxford sub

Visitors make their final sub, Goodwin on for Scarlett.

Tempo of the game has dropped with all of these changes, which to be honest suits Sunderland just fine.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:35 BST

Yellow card

O’Nien drives through midfield and leaves Sibley with no choice but to bring him down and take the yellow card.

Gives Sunderland the chance to make a double sub: Connolly and Browne for Rigg and Mundle.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:33 BST

Oxford threaten

Sunderland have to clear their lines after Oxford break into a very dangerous position. Just a reminder there that is isn’t done yet.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:32 BST

CHANCE

Isidor closes down and the ball breaks for Roberts, who puts it wide first time. Should have taken a touch, really.

Triple sub for Oxford. Vaulks, Rodrigues and Kioso replaced by ter avest, McEachran, and Sibley.

15 minutes to play.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:26 BST

Good goalkeeping

Oxford almost able to spin the ball in for Mark Harris but Moore sweeps up ever so well.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 16:21 BST

GOALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND

WILSON ISIDOR.

Oxford give it away from the back. Hume feeds Neil, who chips a delicate ball over the top of the defence. Isidor watches it drop over his shoulder and thumps a volley in off the inside of the post.

That is delightful.

