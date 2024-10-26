Sunderland 2-0 Oxford United: Reaction and highlights as Cats suffer injury blows but stretch lead at top
Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland stretched their lead at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor.
Catch up with the highlights below and follow the post-match reaction live...
Sunderland v Oxford United - Live updates
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
- Subs: Noukeu, Browne, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Connolly, Aleksic, Hjelde, Watson, Johnson
FULL TIME
Paint your wagon booms out. Three more points. Sunderland stay top. Lovely stuff.
Top stuff from Cirkin, who intercepts, drives forward, buys a free kick and a welcome breather for his time.
Three minutes to play.
Free kick blocked
Strong stuff from Browne, who gets in the way and blocks the free kick.
Added time
Five minutes added on and Oxford have a free kick in a dangerous area.
Isidor limps off to a standing ovation from the home support. Tommy Watson on for the last two minutes.
Sunderland also bring Mepham off - with another couple of minutes from Leo Hjelde.
Isidor goes down with the ball miles away from him.
Muscle injury I think. That’s a massive blow.
Oxford sub
Visitors make their final sub, Goodwin on for Scarlett.
Tempo of the game has dropped with all of these changes, which to be honest suits Sunderland just fine.
Yellow card
O’Nien drives through midfield and leaves Sibley with no choice but to bring him down and take the yellow card.
Gives Sunderland the chance to make a double sub: Connolly and Browne for Rigg and Mundle.
Oxford threaten
Sunderland have to clear their lines after Oxford break into a very dangerous position. Just a reminder there that is isn’t done yet.
Isidor closes down and the ball breaks for Roberts, who puts it wide first time. Should have taken a touch, really.
Triple sub for Oxford. Vaulks, Rodrigues and Kioso replaced by ter avest, McEachran, and Sibley.
15 minutes to play.
Good goalkeeping
Oxford almost able to spin the ball in for Mark Harris but Moore sweeps up ever so well.
GOALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND
WILSON ISIDOR.
Oxford give it away from the back. Hume feeds Neil, who chips a delicate ball over the top of the defence. Isidor watches it drop over his shoulder and thumps a volley in off the inside of the post.
That is delightful.
