Sunderland's home attendances compared to Leeds, Middlesbrough and more as big crowd sees home win against Oxford United

By Mark Carruthers
Published 27th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST

How do Sunderland’s home attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship so far this season?

There were joyous scenes around the Stadium of Light as Sunderland boosted their Championship promotion bid with what felt like a routine win against struggling Oxford United.

A fine header from Jobe Bellingham and a stunning second-half strike from Wilson Isidor was enough to ensure the Black Cats collected maximum points on home soil for the fifth time in six games on Wearside and extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Only promotion rivals Leeds United have emerged from a visit to the Stadium of Light with anything to show after a bizarre late equaliser from Alan Browne gave the Black Cats a last-gasp point.

Saturday’s win against Oxford drew yet another attendance in excess of 40,000 as the Wearside faithful continue to back their side in impressive numbers - but how does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439

1. Oxford United

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186

3. Millwall

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373

4. QPR

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373

