Sunderland faced Oxford United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

Régis Le Bris’ side started and ended the day at the top of the league following Wednesday’s pulsating victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from Jobe and Wilson Isidor handed the Black Cats a comfortable win against Oxford United and extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light throughout the afternoon:

