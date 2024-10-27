67 superb photos of Sunderland fans as 40,654 watch Oxford United victory in Championship

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Oct 2024, 09:00 GMT

Sunderland fans turned out in their thousands to watch the Black Cats win against Oxford at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland faced Oxford United in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

Régis Le Bris’ side started and ended the day at the top of the league following Wednesday’s pulsating victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from Jobe and Wilson Isidor handed the Black Cats a comfortable win against Oxford United and extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light throughout the afternoon:

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United

1. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United | Frank Reid

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United

2. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United | Frank Reid

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United

3. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United | Frank Reid

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United

4. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland supporters at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Oxford United | Frank Reid

