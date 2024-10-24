Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interesting moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday night

Sunderland faced Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Wednesday evening with the game shown live on Sky Sports.

The Black Cats came into the clash top of the Championship on goal difference with Leeds United level on points in second place. The Hatters arrived at the game off the back of a win against local rivals Watford.

Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead before Luton Town pegged the visitors back minutes later. However, the Black Cats would have the last laugh with Romaine Mundle coolly putting his side back in front.

Le Bris’ side managed to hold on for the win against an extremely physical Luton Town side to remain top of the Championship with 11 games played in the 2024-25 season.

Here, though, we take a look at the moments you may have missed a Sunderland faced Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday evening:

Sunderland’s triple injury scare

Given the physical and full-blooded clash between Luton Town and Sunderland, there were several injury concerns during the game, the first coming in the 31st minute when Anthony Patterson went down after a long kick downfield.

The goalkeeper went down holding the back of his leg, which undoubtedly worried Sunderland fans. Patterson, though, turned out to be fine, leading Luton fans to accuse the player of taking the sting out of the frantic first-half, which may well have some merit.

Chris Mepham produced another superb display but was clattered in the 38th minute by striker Elijah Adebayo, with the Hatters man connecting with the Welshman’s head. The Bournemouth loanee had to come off the pitch after treatment, and the game was halted. Thankfully, the Sunderland defender recovered to play 90 minutes for Le Bris.

Aaron Connolly was subbed on for Wilson Isidor in the second half and, with the game drawing to a close, also appeared to pick up a knock after a nasty challenge from behind. However, after a brief pause, the Republic of Ireland man was cleared to continue, though he moved gingerly for a minute or so before seeming to recover.

Rigg joins Bale with Championship record

Chris Rigg was deployed on the right-hand side of Le Bris’ attack against Luton Town with Patrick Roberts dropping onto the bench for Alan Browne.

Rigg netted Sunderland’s opening goal of the evening with a cool finish and is now level with former Real Madrid and Wales Gareth Bale in having scored five Championship goals before his 18th birthday. Quite the record to have.

Sunderland coach infuriates Luton crowd

Luton were keen to get the second half underway after a fairly dominant opening 45. The kick-off, however, was ever so slightly delayed as Alessandro Barcherini emerged late from the tunnel in the corner of Kenilworth Road.

Much to the annoyance of Luton fans, the goalkeeping coach had to cross the field to get to the dugout out which delayed proceedings by seconds. In fairness to him, he did get over as quickly as he could.

Wilson Isidor and Luke O’Nien drama

The Kenilworth crowd was also annoyed after the game following Sunderland’s win. There was an altercation at the end of the clash between the two sets of players and coaching staff.

After that had been resolved, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor was spotted blowing kisses to the home end after the win, which did not go down well. Trai Hume also appeared to have some verbals with a few Luton fans after the game.

Sunderland team captain Luke O’Nien was also hilariously pictured diving into the throng of Sunderland and Luton Town players to join the melee in an amusing moment after the game.