Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland win and explains what left him feeling 'very proud'

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 22:36 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 08:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland’s resilient display secured three huge points against Luton Town

Régis Le Bris praised the resilience of his Sunderland side after they secured three points with a battling performance against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats had to withstand a huge amount of pressure throughout the game, particularly from set plays. But superb goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle either side of Elijah Adebayo’s equaliser proved the difference between the two sides, and Le Bris said they were were a reward for SUnderland’s faith in the game plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Mepham produced another superb display at the heart of defence and the head coach said that typified the spirit of the team.

Le Bris said: “I'm delighted, and tired! After Hull, this was the opposite. It was a strong style of play, very difficult to face. Direct play, second balls, strong counter pressing and so on. They played very well this kind of football, it's very hard to escape this kind of pressure. We started well and after, we struggled to apply pressure to their back three. We changed our shape and it was better. We conceded a lot of set plays and did well in these phases because they are very strong from these.

“In the second half, we knew with their man-for-man marking we would have space to create chances. Even after conceding we kept this idea, and I'm very proud of the team spirit and the behaviour of the fans - we were very strong and they were behind us. It's a good win, a strong battle. To manage these different styles of play in just a few days, this is good news for us.

“Chris was ready for this battle, I think. He wasn't alone, we needed everyone and it's a question of personality, aggressiveness. We were clever tactically, both the tactical side of our game and our mentality were good tonight. It's a good performance.”

Sunderland’s win maintained their spot at the top of the Championship table, with Burnley held to a draw against Hull City and Sheffield United beaten by Middlesbrough.

Related topics:Sunderland AFCLuton TownRegis Le Bris

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice