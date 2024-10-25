This season’s breakout star Chris Rigg wriggled free inside the box to open the scoreline after 55 minutes, continuing the Black Cats’ excellent record of scoring in every Championship match this season. The hosts levelled proceedings in the 63rd minute when Carlton Morris set up Elijah Adebayo for the equaliser before the match was eventually decided by a superb edge of the box strike by Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle.

The victory only adds to the optimism that is building at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland target a return to the top-flight for the first time since 2017. Manager Regis Le Bris said after the game that he wasn’t focusing on the table and only the improvement of the team. But how does Sunderland’s form over the last six matches compare to the rest of the division at present? Here we take a look at the Championship form table.