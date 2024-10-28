Sunderland and Luton Town facing FA fine after charge issued for post-match melee
Sunderland are facing a potential FA fine after the post-match melee at Luton Town last week.
The scenes were sparked when Chris Mepham challenged Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who had been up the pitch for a corner in a last-ditch attempt to rescue a point, for the ball as the full-time whistle was blew. Kaminski then confronted Mepham, with layers and staff from both sides becoming involved in the dispute. Four yellow cards were eventually shown to players cross the two teams.
The FA confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon that both teams had been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or technical staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way after the final whistle. Both clubs have until tomorrow to issue a response to the charge.
Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris played down the incident after the game, saying: “It's still emotional this kind of game. I have no problem. We protected our players and we need to keep our calm in this situation. It's normal to have this reaction and at the end everyone was OK.”
The FA have taken a different view, issuing the charges for what they allege to have been a ‘mass confrontation’.