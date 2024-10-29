Several players are spending time away from Sunderland this season - but how are they getting on with their loan clubs?

The good times are rolling for Sunderland as Regis Le Bris’ side continue to lead the race for promotion into the Premier League this season.

Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Oxford United kept alive the Black Cats’ unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light and results elsewhere ensured they ended the weekend with a five-point advantage at the top of the table. With just two defeats in their opening 12 Championship fixtures, Sunderland are unquestionably surpassing any pre-season expectations and has put in place solid foundations to mount what they hope will be a successful promotion bid.

However, some Black Cats players are watching on from afar after being allowed to leave the Stadium of Light on season-long loan deals during the summer transfer windows. With a number of new arrivals being secured, the likes of Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele and young goalkeeer Matthew Young will be looking to earn invaluable game-time elsewhere - but how are they faring with their loan clubs?

Pierre Ekwah - Saint Etienne

The defensive midfielder joined the Ligue 1 club on a season-long deal on the final day of the summer transfer window and has become a regular in their side. After making a successful debut with a 90-minute appearance in an impressive 1-0 home win against Lille, Ekwah and his new team-mates suffered something of a nightmare seven days later when they crashed to an 8-0 defeat at Nice. Since then Ekwah has played the entirety of defeats against Lens and Angers, a draw at Nantes and a home win against Auxerre. Those results have left Saint Etienne sat just one point and one place above the Ligue 1 relegation zone Next fixture: Saturday 2nd November - Strasbourg (A)

Timothee Pembele - Le Havre

Much like Ekwah, Pembele completed a loan switch to France in the final hours of the window after joining Le Havre on a season-long deal. The 22-year old remained an unused substitute in defeats against Monaco, Toulouse and Stade Brestois and was not in the matchday squad for a 3-0 defeat against Lille. However, Pembele did made his debut at centre-back in a 4-0 home loss against Lyon before reverting to a right wing-back position for a 1-0 loss at Rennes on Friday. After winning just two of their opening seven games, Le Havre are sat in the Ligue One relegation zone Next fixture: Sunday 3rd November - Montpellier (H)

Nathan Bishop - Wycombe Wanderers

The former Manchester United goalkeeper is set to spend the season on loan with the League One club - but he has endured a difficult time at Adams Park. After joining the Chairboys in August, Bishop started their first two league games as they suffered a pair of 3-2 defeats against promotion candidates Wrexham and Birmingham City but has not featured in a matchday squad for a league fixture since the latter of those losses after undergoing an operation on an injury. Bishop’s only other appearance came in a 2-0 Carabao Cup first round win against Northampton Town Next fixture: Saturday 2nd November - York City (H)

Nectarios Triantis - Hibernian

Hibs' last two matches have been marred by red cards. | SNS Group

The Australian international returned to Hibs for a second loan spell after spending time at Easter Road last season. After making a late substitute appearances in Sunderland’s 1-0 win against Burnley, Triantis completed a return to Hibs in time to make his second debut in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on the final day of August. He has since featured in all but one of their competitive fixtures so far and was sent off in a 2-1 home defeat against Motherwell earlier this month Next fixture: Wednesday 30th October - Ross County (A)

Jay Matete - Bolton Wanderers

The 23-year-old made his latest loan move away from Sunderland in early August when he agreed to spend the season with the League One club. Matete has gone on to make four starts for the Trotters and has made 17 appearances in total over the last two and a half months. After starting their last two games, the midfielder received praise from manager Ian Evatt, who has backed Matete to become a big player for his side Next fixture: Tuesday 29th October - Stevenage (A)

Oliver Bainbridge - Kilmarnock

The young left-back has gained his first senior experience with the Scottish Premiership club and made a difficult debut as his new side suffered a 4-0 away defeat against reigning champions Celtic. Since then, Bainbridge has made two late substitute appearances in a defeat at in-form Aberdeen and a home draw with Dundee United. Bainbridge’s only other appearance came in a start with a 1-0 loss against Motherwell in a League Cup tie Next fixture: Wednesday 30th October - Hearts (A)

Matthew Young - Sunderland

After enjoying an overwhelmingly successful loan spell with National League North club Darlington last season, the highly-rated young keeper is currently on a season-long loan with League Two side Salford City. However, Young is yet to start a league game for the Ammies and his only appearances have come in Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeats against Port Vale and Wrexham and a Carabao Cup loss against Doncaster Rovers Next fixture: Tuesday 29th October - Fleetwood Town (A)