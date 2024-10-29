Sunderland are hoping to make it four wins from four at QPR this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunderland's trip to QPR with both Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor taking a full part in the club's open training session.

Mayenda has been recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him out of a number of games but has now been back in full training for a period of time and is line to return to the matchday squad this Saturday. Isidor was withdrawn in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Oxford United after taking a knock to his knee but Le Bris was hopeful afterwards that there was no issue and the Frenchman took a full part in Tuesday's session at the Stadium of Light. Chris Mepham was also brought off at the end of that game but was in full training here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Patterson did not take part in the session as he recovers from a minor injury, but he was present at the Stadium of Light as the players met hundreds of fans who had turned out to watch. Players were due to meet the supporters afterwards and take part in a signing and Q&A session.

Another notable absentee was Dan Ballard, who Sunderland are hopeful could yet be able to return to the squad this Saturday. However, he did not take part in the team session on Tuesday as he recovers from an ankle injury.