Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been discussing Milan Aleksić’s progress since his deadline-day arrival

Régis Le Bris says that Milan Aleksić’s debut for Sunderland is drawing close but insisted that everyone has to remain patient with the youngster.

The Serbian midfielder was a significant investment on deadline day for Sunderland, who beat off significant competition from across Europe to sign the 19-year-old. Aleksić has been a regular in the matchday squad ever since but is yet to make his competitive debut.

Le Bris says he is excited by the clear potential he is seeing in training but warned that that he is still integrating the youngster into his playing style, and added that he is also still getting to grips with a new language.

“It is still the beginning for him," Le Bris said.

"The language is still a problem for him, although of course the main language is football. His development is still in progress, although his individual skills are very interesting – he is quick, he has good technique and he can shoot from a long distance. That is exciting. Now, the question is one of culture and how he can connect with the other players in different phases. We are working on it. He still needs time, but I am sure he will have some opportunities to get on the pitch for us soon."

Le Bris says he expects to use Aleksić in an attacking role when he does make his debut, which is highly likely to be as an impact substitute.

“I think his best position at the moment is probably as a number ten," Le Bris said.

"That looks like his best position, mainly at the moment because of the responsibilities you have in that role. When you play in a 4-4-2 with two number sixes, then the responsibility for the players in those midfield roles is very high, both in and out of possession. If you play higher on the pitch, then that changes a little bit, so I think that could be his best position to start.”

Aleksic is expected to retain his place in the squad when Sunderland face QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.