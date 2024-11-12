Sunderland reportedly came ‘close’ to appointing the former Liverpool and Rangers full-back

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland reportedly came close to appointing a former Liverpool and Rangers player to Régis Le Bris’ staff last summer.

French publication L’Equipe claims that Grégory Vignal was close to joining Le Bris at Sunderland earlier this summer after the Frenchman’s arrival as Michael Beale’s permanent successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vignal played in six countries, including England, France, Spain, Scotland and Greece, turning out for the likes of Liverpool, Rangers, Portsmouth, Lens, Birmingham City, Southampton and others during a 13-year professional laying career which started in 2000.

However, L’Equipe now states that Vignal is the man being eyed up as Marti Cifuentes’ replacement if Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers decide to make a change. The London club are currently bottom of the league heading into the international break.

According to the newspaper, Vignal attended QPR’s clash with Sunderland at the beginning of the month and spoke to one of the members of the Rangers board while at the game. The 43-year-old has limited managerial experience with Rangers Women between 2019 and 2020, and also with Versailles in France between 2023 and 2024.

In October, Sunderland opted to appoint Pedro Ribero to Le Bris’ backroom staff. The 38-year-old Portuguese coach previously held similar roles at FC Porto, Al-Ahli, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, and TSV 1860 Munich. Ribero also has managerial experience with Belenenses SAD, FC Penafiel, Academico Viseu, and Leixoes in his home country.

However, Ribero has now joined Le Bris’ backroom staff alongside fellow assistant head coach Mike Dodds, first team coach Michael Proctor, and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini.