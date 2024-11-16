Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder is at the centre of widespread transfer speculation

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham continues to make headlines across the continent following his impressive start to the season for Regis Le Bris’ side.

The teenager has been one of the standout performers of the Black Cats’ campaign thus far, and marked another notable milestone in his career on Friday evening when he made his debut for England U21s in a 0-0 draw with Spain. Bellingham lasted 68 minutes of that encounter before being substituted, and gave a good account of himself with a typically creative display.

His bow for the Young Lions comes off the back of a week during which he has been at the centre of widespread speculation surrounding his future on Wearside, and with that in mind, here is everything that has been written Bellingham over the past few days...

Sunderland to demand “huge” fee

On Tuesday, online publication Football Insider delivered an update in which they stated that Sunderland will “slap a huge price tag” on Bellingham in an effort to fend off interest from a number of circling parties. It is suggested that several clubs from the “Premier League and top European leagues” are keen on the teenager following his eye-catching form of late.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be chief among those keeping tabs on Bellingham, but recent reports have also credited the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Crystal Palace with an interest in the 19-year-old. Football Insider go on to state that while he is flattered by the speculation, it is “unlikely” the player will leave Sunderland in January.

Dortmund ready substantial bid

Furthering the claim that Borussia Dortmund hold a genuine interest in Bellingham, Spanish outlet Fichajes weighed in on Thursday with a report stating that the Bundesliga giants are preparing an offer of around £16.7 million in an effort to prise the starlet away from the Stadium of Light.

The publication go on to suggest that Dortmund believe Bellingham boasts a similar level of potential as his elder sibling, Jude, who the German side signed from Birmingham City in 2020, and that he would represent “a piece that could strengthen their midfield in the coming years”.

Dortmund “confident”, Jobe “keen”

And finally, back to Football Insider, who published a report on Friday suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are “increasingly confident” of wrapping up a deal for Bellingham in the future. Indeed, the online outlet even go as far as to suggest that the player himself is “keen” to follow in the footsteps of his older brother.

It is understood that Dortmund’s UK scout Daniel Dodds is closely monitoring Bellingham’s progress on Wearside, and has been impressed by his assured start to the new season under Regis Le Bris. Furthermore, Football Insider go on to claim that it is “likely” Sunderland will look to cash in on the teenager while his stock is on the rise, although it is not stated when exactly they believe that might happen.